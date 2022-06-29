Limerick post office saved from closure

CAHERCONLISH Post Office has been saved from closure, An Post has confirmed to Limerick Live.

There was deep concern and anger in the locality at the prospect of losing their local post office. Last month, a large crowd gathered outside the premises in the heart of the village to tell LimerickLive how important it is to them.

It was due to close in May. However, there was a late reprieve thanks to the postmistress for the last 40 years, Kitty (affectionately known as Kitsy) Hickey. She put off her well deserved retirement for another month to give An Post more time to try and find a postmaster to keep it open permanently.

Mrs Hickey has given incredible service to Caherconlish and surrounding areas because she worked for over 20 years with the previous postmistress Alice McCormack. But she has no interest in accepting plaudits for her sixty years behind the counter. Her only concern is her customers.

"I would love for it to continue. I have petitions here and they are signing it goodo. My oldest customer is 95, there are a good lot in their 80s and some of them don't drive, naturally. A lot of the youngsters don’t have cars,” said Mrs Hickey last month.

Her wish has now been granted.

This Wednesday, an An Post spokesperson said they have a new contractor for Caherconlish.

"The plan is for the new postmaster to take over in the current premises on around July 6. We are delighted to be able to continue the service for the people of Caherconlish and surrounding areas.

"We would also like to thank Kitty Ryan for her outstanding service to An Post and her customers. We wish her a long and happy retirement," said the An Post spokesperson.