Limerick school gets go ahead for refurbishment and new science block

A MAJOR construction project for a new building at a Limerick school has been given the go ahead.

Contractors have been appointed for the new building and refurbishment works at Crescent College Comprehensive.

The project includes the construction of a new state-of-art five science laboratories block together with a roof replacement and a complete refurbishment of the existing school building.

Work will begin next week and is expected to finish at the end of 2023 with the science laboratories block anticipated to be built by May.

Limerick City Fine Gael TD, Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the news and the appointment of contractors for the project.

"When this major new school building project is completed, it will be a fantastic enhancement in teaching facilities for the 900 students and teaching staff, particularly in the sciences area, with the state-of-art new 5 science laboratories block.

"I wish to compliment the School principal Diarmuid Mullins, school board and chair Helen O’Donnell and all at Crescent College Comprehensive on the hard work over the past number of years in progressing this vital project.

"Furthermore, I look forward to continuing to work with all at Crescent College Comprehensive to ensure this major school and state-of-art 5 science laboratories building and overall school refurbishment project is now built as quickly as possible."