Search

29 Jun 2022

Limerick school gets go ahead for refurbishment and new science block

Consultation on proposed community for Limerick community

Crescent College Comprehensive PIC: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

29 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A MAJOR construction project for a new building at a Limerick school has been given the go ahead. 

Contractors have been appointed for the new building and refurbishment works at Crescent College Comprehensive.

The project includes the construction of a new state-of-art five science laboratories block together with a roof replacement and a complete refurbishment of the existing school building.

Work will begin next week and is expected to finish at the end of 2023 with the science laboratories block anticipated to be built by May.

Limerick councillors agree to lobby Minister over housing law

Limerick City Fine Gael TD, Kieran O’Donnell has welcomed the news and the appointment of contractors for the project. 

"When this major new school building project is completed, it will be a fantastic enhancement in teaching facilities for the 900 students and teaching staff, particularly in the sciences area, with the state-of-art new 5 science laboratories block.

"I wish to compliment the School principal Diarmuid Mullins, school board and chair Helen O’Donnell and all at Crescent College Comprehensive on the hard work over the past number of years in progressing this vital project.

"Furthermore, I look forward to continuing to work with all at Crescent College Comprehensive to ensure this major school and state-of-art 5 science laboratories building and overall school refurbishment project is now built as quickly as possible."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media