Limerick motorists warned of restrictions due to emergency drill on motorway

LIMERICK motorists are being warned of temporary traffic layouts due to an emergency drill operation tonight.
A training exercise has been planned on the N18 between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 6 Bunratty which will temporarily implement emergency cross-overs and contra flow traffic arrangements.
The N18 is a national road of strategic importance, providing a direct connection between County Limerick, County Clare and County Galway while interconnecting all three regions with Shannon International Airport.
To ensure the ongoing resilience of this corridor, an exercise is planned with the emergency services, An Garda Síochána and Fire Services in collaboration with Clare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s road maintenance contractor, Colas Joint Venture.
The operation will commence on Wednesday, June 29 at 8.00pm until 6.00am on Thursday, June 30.
Drivers will experience temporary traffic layouts during this time under the management of the emergency services.
Expect minimal disruption to travel times with an advisory 55kph speed limit in place.
Please contact info@crjv.ie if you have any queries or require additional information.
