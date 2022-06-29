Brazen thief steals woman's handbag during Mass at Limerick church

A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested and charged following the theft of handbag during Mass at a church in the city centre.

According to gardai, the incident occurred last Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Church at O'Connell Street.

"A lady in her sixties was at Mass and put her bag down as he was taking part in the Mass. When

she reached for her bag she realised that it was gone," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Having been altered o the incident, gardai examined CCTV and identified the suspected offender who was later arrested and brought before the courts.

"You must always keep your property close to you, literally on you or in front of you where you can see it at all times. Thieves do not care whom they steal from or where they are when they help themselves to other people’s property," warned Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating last week's incident.