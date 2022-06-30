Search

30 Jun 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday June 30, 2022

Limerick Weather: Thursday June 30, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Changeable and cool, especially in the west. More dry intervals developing over the weekend.

Thursday night: Showers will become more isolated overnight. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.
On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Councillors' bid for ‘clean air zone’ in Limerick

Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast with moderate westerly winds.

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. a Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Early next week: A good deal of dry weather expected though there will be showers at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low-twenties.

 


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media