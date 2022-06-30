Bus Éireann board takes tour of new €3.7 million facility in Limerick

BUS ÉIREANN employees have taken a tour of their newly redeveloped €3.7 million building in Limerick.

A meeting of the board took place in the company's administrative building on Roxboro Road, which was recently completed.

The new building will provide improved facilities for over 200 Bus Éireann employees, including school transport, based at the site in Limerick city.

The new building has been developed to Near Zero Energy Building (NZEB) standards, which puts it at the highest level of energy performance.

Roxboro Road is home to a fleet of over 100 vehicles including 21 hybrid buses purchased by the National Transport Authority (NTA), which are currently in operation on Limerick city services, and which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30%.

The new building is the first of a number of major investments in Limerick.

The NTA has recently purchased 20 new battery-electric double-deck buses for operation by Bus Éireann on Limerick city services, commencing in 2023 and work will begin soon on EV charging infrastructure at Roxboro Road to facilitate this.

The NTA is also funding a €20 million redevelopment of Colbert bus and train station in the city.