SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring No 31 Larchfield to the market.
immaculate, spacious three-bed penthouse apartment is set within walking distance of Limerick city centre, Mary Immaculate College and the Crescent Shopping Centre – making it an ideal purchase for those seeking a very well located downsize option, city based home or investment property.
Limerick’s South Circular Road connects the suburb of Dooradoyle with upper Henry Street and is centrally positioned between the city and county - offering an idyllic residential setting.
The property is within walking distance of a wealth of residential amenities and is close to various transport links to the wider Limerick region, Crescent Shopping Centre and University Hospital Limerick.
The penthouse apartment has three double bedrooms, overlooking the private wrap around terrace with stunning views to every side of the city, perfect for relaxing in the evening or entertaining guests.
The property also boasts a fantastic second living area, perfect for relaxing in the evening by the fire.
Viewing comes highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 31 Larchfield, South Circular Road
Description: Three-bedroom, two-bath apartment
Price: €380,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on 061 418000
*SPONSORED CONTENT
