Search

30 Jun 2022

Limerick Property Watch: City centre apartment big on luxury

Limerick Property Watch: City centre apartment big on luxury

This apartment also boasts a fantastic second living area, perfect for relaxing in the evening by the fire

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

30 Jun 2022 1:33 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to bring No 31 Larchfield to the market.

immaculate, spacious three-bed penthouse apartment is set within walking distance of Limerick city centre, Mary Immaculate College and the Crescent Shopping Centre – making it an ideal purchase for those seeking a very well located downsize option, city based home or investment property.

Limerick’s South Circular Road connects the suburb of Dooradoyle with upper Henry Street and is centrally positioned between the city and county - offering an idyllic residential setting.

The property is within walking distance of a wealth of residential amenities and is close to various transport links to the wider Limerick region, Crescent Shopping Centre and University Hospital Limerick.

The penthouse apartment has three double bedrooms, overlooking the private wrap around terrace with stunning views to every side of the city, perfect for relaxing in the evening or entertaining guests.

The property also boasts a fantastic second living area, perfect for relaxing in the evening by the fire.

Viewing comes highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 31 Larchfield, South Circular Road
Description: Three-bedroom, two-bath apartment
Price: €380,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Sean McGee on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media