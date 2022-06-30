Search

30 Jun 2022

HSE confirms new opening hours for Covid test centre in Limerick

Free walk-in Covid testing centre opens in Naas on Friday

The opening hours of the Covid-19 test centre in Limerick will change from July 1

Reporter:

David Hurley

30 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Health Service Executive has announced the opening hours for Covid-19 testing centres across the region will change from tomorrow - July 1.

The changes are to facilitate the transition of the Mid West Community Healthcare’s community testing team into a new phase of testing in line with the nationally agreed plan.

The three testing centres at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick; Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis and the Old Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh will all be impacted.

From Friday, all three testing centres will open daily between 8.45am and 4.30pm with a lunch-break between 1pm and 1.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed the new hours will apply seven days a week and that there is no change to the referral system -  either through your GP or through the self-referral portal -  click here.

The self-referral portal is based on the most up to date national guidance for a referral for a Covid-19 test.

Limerick work syndicate claims €1m Lotto prize

Separately, the Covid-19 vaccination centres at Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are to close in the coming days.

Scoil Carmel at O'Connell Avenue in Limerick city is one of 15 vaccination centres around the country that will remain open to ensure people eligible for a primary or booster vaccine dose can continue to have access over the summer months.

GPs and pharmacists across the Mid West also continue to provide vaccination.

Operations at the vaccination centre at Ennis Hospital will cease at 1pm this Saturday and at Nenagh Hospital at 5pm on Sunday.

The centre at Scoil Carmel will remain open two days a week (Fridays 8.30am-6.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am-5pm) running both scheduled and walk-in clinics.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media