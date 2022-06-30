HSE confirms new opening hours for Covid test centre in Limerick

THE Health Service Executive has announced the opening hours for Covid-19 testing centres across the region will change from tomorrow - July 1.

The changes are to facilitate the transition of the Mid West Community Healthcare’s community testing team into a new phase of testing in line with the nationally agreed plan.

The three testing centres at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick; Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis and the Old Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh will all be impacted.

From Friday, all three testing centres will open daily between 8.45am and 4.30pm with a lunch-break between 1pm and 1.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed the new hours will apply seven days a week and that there is no change to the referral system - either through your GP or through the self-referral portal - click here.

The self-referral portal is based on the most up to date national guidance for a referral for a Covid-19 test.

Separately, the Covid-19 vaccination centres at Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are to close in the coming days.

Scoil Carmel at O'Connell Avenue in Limerick city is one of 15 vaccination centres around the country that will remain open to ensure people eligible for a primary or booster vaccine dose can continue to have access over the summer months.

GPs and pharmacists across the Mid West also continue to provide vaccination.

Operations at the vaccination centre at Ennis Hospital will cease at 1pm this Saturday and at Nenagh Hospital at 5pm on Sunday.

The centre at Scoil Carmel will remain open two days a week (Fridays 8.30am-6.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am-5pm) running both scheduled and walk-in clinics.