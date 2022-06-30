Well-known Limerick businesswoman looking forward to next chapter following retirement

ADARE businesswoman, Maeve Martin-Kelly, has announced her retirement as General Manager of Adare Heritage Centre after more than 25 years.

Maeve was appointed to the position in 1994 when the then Limerick County Council opened the tourist attraction in the centre of the village.

In addition to her day-to-day duties, she also engaged with other tourism organisations such as Failte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, INTO (Incoming Tour Operators) and AVEA (Association of Visitors Experiences) to promote Adare Heritage Centre and the wider Adare area.

Throughout her time working at Adare Heritage Centre, she supported the Adare Community Trust, Adare Tidy Towns and was a founder member of Adare Business Organisation.

"I'm delighted and I'm very excited to embrace it (retirement). I did a lot of thinking before I made this decision but I had been doing the job for the last 28 years," she told Live 95's Limerick Today adding that is looking forward to having a summer off.

"I'm a very active person as most people would know and I don't intend to be doing absolutely nothing and a few people have approached me but I'm really just letting my brain take a break and take a holiday for two months and I'm not going to do anything - I haven't had a summer off since I was in school," she added.