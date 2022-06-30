Investigation launched following theft of keg from pub in Limerick village

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a keg of Guinness from a bar in County Limerick.

The theft occurred early last Saturday morning in the back yard of the premises in Kilfinane.

"Kegs should be brought indoors to a secure area as soon as they are delivered. If this is not possible then the kegs should be chained together with a good quality chain and lock, this makes it difficult to move them," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to investigating gardai, CCTV footage obtained from the area shows two males removing the keg at 6am on Saturday, June 25.

"It is possible that somebody may have noticed something so ring Kilmallock gardai or if you wish use the Garda confidential number 1800666111," said Sgt Leetch.

It's likely the cuplrits would have needed some form of transport to help them transport the keg after they left the pub.