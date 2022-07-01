Search

01 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather: Friday July 1, 2022

Limerick Weather: Friday July 1, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Friday will start off cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. A band of more persistent rain will then pass over the province during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds, fresh near coasts.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Changeable and cool, especially in the west. More dry intervals developing over the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Persistent rain will gradually clear away to the northeast, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southwesterly winds.

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

SATURDAY: Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals, particularly later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry in most areas with some lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mainly dry with some good sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Dry in most areas with one or two lingering showers along western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

MONDAY: Mostly dry with isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Gradually becoming warmer from Tuesday as high pressure begins to dominate. It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media