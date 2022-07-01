Search

01 Jul 2022

Minister approves major extension plans for Limerick school

Minister approves major extension plans for Limerick school

Approval has been received for a major extension of Castletroy College

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

01 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

MINISTERIAL approval has been secured for a major extension of one of Limerick's largest secondary schools.

The multi-million euro project will see Castletroy College, which was founded more than 20 years ago, significantly expand its operations.

More than 1,200 students are currently enrolled in the school and plans for the extension have been in the pipeline for a number of years. 

Limerick city TDs Willie O'Dea and Kieran O'Donnell have both welcomed the confirmation that the project has now received approval from the Minister for Education Norma Foley.

"The school has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in the year 2000, with a current enrollment of over 1,200 pupils. Well done to the Principal, Padraig Flanagan, the Board of Management and all involved in bringing the project to this stage," said Deputy O'Dea.

His constituency colleague, Deputy O'Donnell, added: "The school along with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board can now proceed with the process for the appointment of a design team for the additional school accommodation buildings. When this major new school accommodation project is completed, it will be a fantastic enhancement in teaching facilities for the 1,200 students and teaching staff at Castletroy College." 

Subject to planning permission and final approval, the extension will include seven additional mainstream classrooms, four special education rooms, two graphics rooms, an arts and craft room, a home economics room and a new science lab.

News

