Limerick-based TV chef teams up with Bord Bia for ambassador role

LIMERICK-based TV chef, Eoin Sheehan has landed a new role as an ambassador for Bord Bia’s, Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign.

The campaign is focused on encouraging young people to prepare healthy meals and live a healthier lifestyle, using sustainably sourced, fresh, locally grown, in season produce and increasing their fruit and vegetable intake.

Speaking about his new role, Eoin said: "I am so excited to become an ambassador for the Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign with Bord Bia. Ireland offers a huge range of fruit and vegetables in its normal growing season. Fresh, locally sourced produce contains more nutrients and has better taste in dishes. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

To discover the full range of delicious fruit & vegetable recipes or to learn more about the Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign, visit fruitnveg.ie.

Born and raised in Limerick city, Eoin started his meal preparation service, Country Munch at the age of 18 and has grown the business over the last seven years to produce meals for teams within Limerick GAA circles, Munster Rugby and other sports teams across Ireland.

Mr Sheehan is a resident chef on the Virgin Media One Six O’Clock Show and presents simple, healthy meals to over 20,000 of his followers on social media.

Eoin will be joined by Campaign ambassadors and Instagram influencers Kwanghi Chan, the Gastrogays and Rachel Hornibrook who will also partner with Bord Bia to create recipes and content to inspire millennials.

The campaign will run until February 2025 and is implemented by Bord Bia - the Irish Food Board in Ireland, Interfel and AIB in France and Freshfel Europe.