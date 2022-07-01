Limerick Vintners donate €10,000 to Ukrainian Hub

A donation of €10,000 has been presented to St Munchin’s Community Centre, Kileely by the Limerick City and County Vintners Association.

The €10,000 donation was raised from the proceeds of the 2022 Limerick Vintners’ Ball which was held at the Limerick Strand Hotel this past May.

It was the first in-person gala ball since the onset of Covid-19.

Earlier this year, St Munchin’s Community Centre Age-Friendly Education Campus at St Leila’s School was transformed into an emergency evacuation centre for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war.

The Kileely centre has seen its classrooms repurposed as dormitories, complete with makeshift fold-up beds and Treaty publicans gave generously to the worthy chosen cause.

St Munchin’s Community Centre manager Linda Ledger thanked the Limerick City Vintners Association for their support, saying, “We are so grateful for the generosity of Limerick publicans and attendees of the recent Limerick Vintners Ball. Many people fleeing Ukraine have lost all possessions and family. This kind donation will go towards providing additional beds for those arriving from Ukraine, and will also help to support those adjusting to life here in Ireland.”

The community centre, which has played an active role in promoting and developing community involvement in Kileely since 2005, has been offered two ‘modular units’ to house additional Ukrainian arrivals for a reduced cost of €32,000.

To donate to St Munchin’s Community Centre Ukraine Appeal see their GoFundme page.