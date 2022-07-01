Court told man who entered parochial house in Limerick village has paid compensation

A Doon man had the “bright idea” of unlawfully entering the old parochial house in Cappamore, Kilmallock Court heard.

The case against Michael Crowe, aged 32, of The Forts, Doon was adjourned to allow the Probation service prepare a pre-sanction report.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the alarm in the old parochial house in Cappamore was activated in the early hours of April 10, 2021.

“Gardai received the alarm activation report. When they went to the house they met a number of individuals including Mr Crowe. He had a lot of drink taken. He was taken to Henry Street. He was very drunk,” said Insp Brennan.

The inspector said when gardai encountered the defendant he was “roaring and shouting abuse”.

“It was his decision to go in there,” said Inspector Brennan.

“It was his bright idea,” said Judge Patricia Harney. Insp Brennan said Mr Crowe has a number of previous convictions including one for burglary and four public order.

“The house was unoccupied at the time. A window got broken,” said Insp Brennan.

Edel Ryan, solicitor for Mr Crowe, said her client has paid compensation in full and is sober for “some considerable time”.

Ms Ryan said her client would be a suitable candidate for the Probation Service.

Judge Harney agreed and ordered a pre-sanction report. The judge noted compensation has been paid in full and told Mr Crowe it would be of “benefit to him to have a positive report”.

The case was adjourned until November.