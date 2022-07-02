Limerick Weather - Saturday, July 2

Sunny spells and scattered showers can be expected for most of the day. Some will be heavy but the showers will become isolated in the afternoon. It will become cloudy later in the day with patchy rain and drizzle. Top temperatures of 16 to 18 Celsius in light to moderate southwest winds

It will dry in most areas tonight with some lingering showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will be mainly dry with some good sunny spells isolated showers, mostly in western areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. Sunday night will be dry in many places, along with scattered showers, particularly in the west and northwest, spreading further inland towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Monday will be mostly dry with spells of sunshine and isolated showers, most frequent in western parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with mostly light westerly winds.

Cloud will build from the west on Monday night along with scattered showers on western coasts, with some clearer and drier spells elsewhere. Temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds.

Scattered showers and sunny spells are forecast for Tuesday.

Driest and sunniest conditions expected in the east, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.