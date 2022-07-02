Limerick motorist prosecuted following ‘coughing fit’ at busy junction

A MOTORIST has been fined for careless driving following an incident which was caused by a “fit of coughing”.

Jaroslaw Dadela, aged 43, of Sycamore Drive, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to the offence at the local court.

Inspector Pat Brennan said the offence occurred at 7.30am on April 26, 2021.

“A witness was driving on the N20 towards Limerick city. At O’Rourke’s Cross, Bruree, the witness said the defendant pulled straight out in front of him causing him to brake,” said Insp Brennan. The court heard that Mr Dadela continued to “veer in and out of traffic”.

“Gardai attended the scene,” said Insp Brennan, who added that the defendant has one previous conviction for drink driving but that he was not disqualified when the incident took place.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Mr Dadela, said his client is a married man. In April of 2021 he was in employment driving for an electrical contractor.

“When he got up that morning he was not feeling good. He got a fit of coughing as he approached the junction. He tried to control the coughing as he drove. He stopped the car and waited for gardai,” said Mr McCarthy.

The solicitor impressed upon Judge Patricia Harney the importance of Mr Dadela’s driving licence for work.

“He was on his way to work. He felt obliged to go to work. He needs his licence for work,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Harney said she notes the defendant has a previous conviction for drink driving.

“There was no collision. I won’t disqualify him,” said Judge Harney, who imposed a €200 fine for careless driving.