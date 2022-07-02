Search

02 Jul 2022

Tiger Woods confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am while Hollywood star withdraws

According to reports in the US, Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GOLFER Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play in the JP McManus Pro-Am which gets underway at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort on Monday.

According to US-based Golf Digest journalist Dan Rapaport, the 15-time major winner will tee-it-up in Adare in what will his first event since the US PGA championship at the end of May.

"Just confirmed with Tiger’s camp that he will indeed tee it up at the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday. Then, the Open at St. Andrews. Quite the fortnight," he wrote on social media.

Separately, the organisers of the JP McManus Pro-Am have announced that Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg will not be playing in the event.

"We regret to inform you that Mark Wahlberg is unable to attend the Pro-Am. We look forward to welcoming him back to Adare Manor in the future. We are very excited to welcome all of our guests for what’s set to be our biggest Pro-Am ever," read a short statement. 

Details of the Pro-Am draw and tee-times will be announced tonight and fans are being advised to travel early on Monday and Tuesday.

Traffic diversions will be place for the Pro-Am and motorists are being advised not to use sat-nav devices or Google Maps and to following the local signage and directions of gardai and stewards.

Car parks (on site and off-site) will open at 6am both days with the gates opening at 6.30am.

The JP McManus Pro-Am will be televised on Virgin Media 2 and Sky Sports from 2pm each afternoon.

The Limerick Leader and Limerick Live will also be providing comprehensive coverage - online, on social media and in print - on both days.

