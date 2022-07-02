Search

02 Jul 2022

In Pictures: Limerick village buzzing again after return of annual cycle

Donal O'Regan

02 Jul 2022

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

BOHER was buzzing to have a memorial cycle back on the calendar in June after a Covid enforced two year gap.

It is in honour of seven-year-old Ciara McCarthy who passed away in 2013 after a long illness bravely borne. All funds raised from the event were for Cliona’s Foundation.

Mary Finucane, of Boher Community Development Association, said there was a wonderful atmosphere as some people met for the first time since 2019.

“Over 120 cyclists left Boher Community Centre on a 40k cycle, under very suitable weather conditions, unlike 2019 when the cyclists experienced severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours,” said Mary.

Over €5k was raised on the night with more money pledged which “exceeded all expectations”. The cyclists returned to Boher Community Centre, where the ladies committee served hot tea and coffee and homemade cakes.

Boher Community Development Association will make a presentation shortly to Cliona’s Foundation in memory of Ciara McCarthy.

On behalf of the association, Mary thanked all who participated in the cycle and made contributions, the marshals, stewards, Liam Moore Ambulance Service, the local community garda and the ladies committee for providing refreshments.

The publication of this article and photographs was delayed out of respect for the late Fr Loughlin Brennan, parish priest of Murroe-Boher, who passed away on June 11.

