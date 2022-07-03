Three scholarships established in memory of murdered Limerick graduate Ashling Murphy

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has established three scholarships to recognise and remember the talent and legacy of the late Ashling Murphy, who had graduated from Mary Immaculate College in 2021.

The 23-year-old former Limerick student was murdered by the Grand Canal in Tullamore whilst she was out for a run on January 12.

Each of the scholarships are worth €2,000. The first is to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts, including collaborative, community and socially engaged arts practices, while the second will focus on young people, children, and their music education.

The third scholarship will be research based and should focus on Irish traditional arts and also music education.

Majella Bartley, National registrar of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, commented. “These scholarships were built around the work and dedication Ashling had for her love of music. The scholarships are based on developing the traditional arts and music education in the community, as well as engaging with our youth who will carry our culture into the future. They are practical and research based and help to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts."

Ashling was a primary school teacher, comhaltas music teacher and performer and with her work in education and performance and CCÉ find it fitting to create these scholarships in her memory.

Following Ashling’s death a national outpouring of grief led to numerous vigils being held across Limerick and nationwide.

Submissions for the sponsorship programme can be emailed to majella@comhaltas.ie before 5pm on July 15, 2022.