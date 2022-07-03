Search

03 Jul 2022

Three scholarships established in memory of murdered Limerick graduate Ashling Murphy

Three scholarships established in memory of murdered Limerick graduate Ashling Murphy

The late Ashling Murphy was a graduate of Mary Immacuulate College

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

03 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has established three scholarships to recognise and remember the talent and legacy of the late Ashling Murphy, who had graduated from Mary Immaculate College in 2021.

The 23-year-old former Limerick student was murdered by the Grand Canal in Tullamore whilst she was out for a run on January 12.

Each of the scholarships are worth €2,000. The first is to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts, including collaborative, community and socially engaged arts practices, while the second will focus on young people, children, and their music education.

The third scholarship will be research based and should focus on Irish traditional arts and also music education.

Majella Bartley, National registrar of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, commented. “These scholarships were built around the work and dedication Ashling had for her love of music. The scholarships are based on developing the traditional arts and music education in the community, as well as engaging with our youth who will carry our culture into the future. They are practical and research based and help to support individual artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts."

WATCH: Family and friends pay tribute to Ashling Murphy at Mary Immaculate College

Ashling was a primary school teacher, comhaltas music teacher and performer and with her work in education and performance and CCÉ find it fitting to create these scholarships in her memory.

Following Ashling’s death a national outpouring of grief led to numerous vigils being held across Limerick and nationwide.

Submissions for the sponsorship programme can be emailed to majella@comhaltas.ie before 5pm on July 15, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media