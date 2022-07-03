Search

03 Jul 2022

Warning issued following spike in e-scooter thefts in Limerick

A number of e-scooters have been stolen in Limerick recently

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing to the owners of e-scooters to be vigilant following a recent spike in thefts in Limerick. 

In one case that has been highlighted, one e-scooter was stolen from outside a bank at O'Connell Street while in a second case, another e-scooter was take from outside a fast food premises in Raheen.

"In both of these cases, the owner was within a few feet of the scooters but the thief saw their chance and took it, escaping on the scooter," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Limerick gardai investigate separate thefts by 'visitors' to private homes

"Consider your bicycle and e-scooter very valuable and never leave it unlocked when unattended. Keep a photo of
them, record the serial number and expect to pay between 10% and 20% of the value of the scooter on two different types of good quality locks and lock up in a busy area," she added.

Gardai say there have also been a number of recent thefts of bicycles - some of which were take from the front of side of private homes.

Cyclists are being urged to secure their bikes when leaving them unattended - even if at home.

News

