Warning issued following spike in e-scooter thefts in Limerick

A number of e-scooters have been stolen in Limerick recently
GARDAI are appealing to the owners of e-scooters to be vigilant following a recent spike in thefts in Limerick.
In one case that has been highlighted, one e-scooter was stolen from outside a bank at O'Connell Street while in a second case, another e-scooter was take from outside a fast food premises in Raheen.
"In both of these cases, the owner was within a few feet of the scooters but the thief saw their chance and took it, escaping on the scooter," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
"Consider your bicycle and e-scooter very valuable and never leave it unlocked when unattended. Keep a photo of
them, record the serial number and expect to pay between 10% and 20% of the value of the scooter on two different types of good quality locks and lock up in a busy area," she added.
Gardai say there have also been a number of recent thefts of bicycles - some of which were take from the front of side of private homes.
Cyclists are being urged to secure their bikes when leaving them unattended - even if at home.
