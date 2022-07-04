Search

04 Jul 2022

JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick: Traffic update

JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick: Traffic update

Adare Manor is hosting a plethora of celebrities with 30,000 expected for the JP McManus Pro-Am

Nick Rabbitts

04 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

WITH tens of thousands of people descending on Limerick's Adare Manor this morning, traffic on its approach roads is moving slowly but steadily.

Delays of between 10 to 15 minutes on the road to the five-star resort are being reported, with tailbacks at the roundabout on the Limerick side.

Limerick City and County Council has previously warned motorists and road users attending the star-studded event to follow event signage to the designated parking zones.

Monday's tee times for the JP McManus Pro-Am

Sat Nav assistance should also be disabled on approach.

Access egress ramps at the M20 Junction 4 Greenmount, Patrickswell at Limerick Racecourse will be closed to facilitate the Park and Ride arrangements.

Motorists intending to use the N21 through Adare Village can expect significant delays and should instead use the following detour routes:

Eastbound via R519 at Rathkeale to Askeaton and via N69 to Limerick.

Westbound via N20 at Attyflin to O’Rourkes Cross and via R518 to N21 Newcastle West.

