Woman released without charge following hit and run in Limerick

A WOMAN, aged in her 20s, arrested as part of the investigation into a serious road traffic collision in County Limerick on Thursday evening has been released without charge.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, say gardai.
The cyclist, an off-duty garda in his 50s, remains in Cork University Hospital for "treatment of serious injuries".
"Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
