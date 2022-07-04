Thousands without power in Limerick following outage

THOUSANDS are without power following a reported outage in a highly populated suburb of Limerick.
Approximately 1,763 people are without power in the Raheen area of Limerick city.
The ESB reported the outage today at 9.15am, with an expected restoration time listed as 10.30am.
They apologised to the Raheen community for the loss of supply.
"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," they added.
