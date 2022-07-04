Search

04 Jul 2022

In Pictures: 40 photographs from the first afternoon of the JP McManus Pro-Am

PICTURES: Adrian Butler

04 Jul 2022

news@limerickleader.ie

THE first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor is drawing to a close.

Some of the World's top golfers and sporting celebrities are taking part in the star-studded event which is expected to raise tens of millions of euro for local charities.

The first golfers teed off shortly after 8am this morning while the second round of matches began just after lunchtime.

WATCH: Limerick hurlers rub shoulders with the World's best golfers at JP McManus Pro-Am

Tiger Woods received a rapturous reception as he arrived at the first tee before beginning his round just before 2.30pm.

Limerick Live has reporters and photographers on location providing updates online, on social media and print.

