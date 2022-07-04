International golf stars fly into Shannon Airport for JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

SHANNON Airport received a boost today as 30 private jets carrying some of the world's top golfers landed to take part in the JP McManus Pro-Am.

There was a galaxy of stars present in Adare Manor, as some of golf's top names took part in the charity tournament, day one of which has just been completed.

And their entry into the region came through Shannon Airport, before they were transferred to the five-star Limerick hotel by private helicopter.

Among the golfing megastars to land locally were Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.

Many of the players had travelled from the USA to take part in the event.

Shannon group chief executive Mary Considine said: "This event which has raised vital funds over the years for numerous charities in the mid-west, is also generating an economic benefit, not only for the local community in Adare, but also the wider regional economy. We were delighted to welcome players and golf enthusiasts to the airport and we know that the hospitality and accommodation sectors in particular are experiencing a significant positive bounce from the event. Organising a tournament of this magnitude takes huge commitment and hard work. JP and the McManus family, the tournament organisers, the team at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort and the host of volunteers have done a tremendous job."