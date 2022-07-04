Special Spieth selfie for couple celebrating wedding anniversary

A COUPLE celebrating their wedding anniversary got a special present today courtesy of three time major winner Jordan Spieth.
Golf mad Ollie and Fran Fogarty travelled from Dublin to Adare to follow some of the best golfers in the world taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am.
The couple are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today and managed to snag a selfie with Spieth as a special present.
The pair have travelled to golf tournaments all over Europe. Ollie was at the Irish Open at the weekend and they were both there to witness Shane Lowry win the Open at Portrush.
They are both big fans of Jordan's game although Fran admits she admires him for other reasons too!
The couple originally got tickets for the Pro-Am in 2019 when they planned to bring their newborn baby along however, they decided to leave their now three year-old off the course this time around.
The pair said they have had an amazing time so far at the event and even the fact that they had to camp due to hotel rooms being booked out didn't dampen their spirits.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.