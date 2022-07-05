Limerick Weather: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

IT WILL be a cloudy start today for the second day of the JP MacManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor with just some light drizzle on the cards.

Becoming mostly dry in the afternoon and evening with isolated showers and a few sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Tonight: Cloudy, mild and humid with light outbreaks of rain extending from the northwest mainly over Connacht and Ulster and staying largely dry elsewhere. Temperatures won't fall below the low to mid-teens with light to moderate westerly breezes

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered patches of rain and drizzle in the north and west with more isolated patches elsewhere with just a few sunny breaks. Highest temperatures of ranging from 16 degrees in the northwest to 21 or 22 degrees in the southeast, in moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night: Another mild and humid night. Dry for most but scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will occur, mainly in the north and west.

Thursday: Plenty of cloud at first but sunny intervals will develop during the afternoon and evening, the best of which will be in the south and east.

A good deal of dry weather too with just well scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees generally but cooler in parts of the northwest in light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Overnight, cloud will again build from the northwest with outbreaks of light rain following towards morning.

Friday: Mostly dry and cloudy at first with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away with isolated light showers breaking out during the day. Some sunny spells will develop as well. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees for most in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Saturday and Sunday: Dry for most with light winds and some sunny spells. Temperatures widely reaching the low to mid-twenties.

Further Outlook: High pressure is expected to dominate our weather next week with largely dry and warm conditions