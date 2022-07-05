An Bord Pleanala makes decision on major Limerick housing development

A render of the proposed housing development for Raheen
AN BORD Pleanála has approved a multi-million euro project which will see almost 400 homes delivered in Limerick.
DW Raheen Developments has received planning permission from the national body for 382 units on a greenfield site in the cit suburb.
Approval has been given for 20 two-bedroom homes, 156 three-bedroom homes, 26 four-bedroom homes.
On top of this, there will be 10 four-bedroom duplexes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes and six two-bedroom duplexes.
Also proposed is 18 three-bedroom apartments, 92 two-bedroom apartments and 46 one-bedroom apartments.
All of these will rise no more than four storeys in height, the developer added.
The development will also see the provision of a new childcare facility, playground, substantial open space within the development, alongside a perimeter cycle track and over 300 bike spaces.
Planning permission granted for 384 residential units at Ballykeeffe site @Live95Limerick @limerickpost @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/Dkm6bPqOtW— Cllr Joe Leddin (@JLeddin) July 4, 2022
Gary Lawlor, the managing director of Lawlor Burns and Associates who are the project managers and quantity surveyors of the development said: "Today’s news demonstrates our commitment to Limerick. Limerick is a thriving city and county with a growing population and workforce. In recent months hundreds of high-end jobs have been announced for the city and many of these workers will be seeking high-quality housing to live in. This proposed development offers this housing solution."
He added: "The site for the development has access to the R510 and is close to all local amenities such as shops, educational facilities, centres of employment, parks and hospitals. Almost one-third of the development will be reserved for open spaces, such as a playground, large courtyards, wooded areas, cycle pathways and pedestrian walkways."
Mr Lawlor said it's now hoped to move to construction as soon as possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.