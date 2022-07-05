Search

05 Jul 2022

Irish Water says public water supply in Limerick town is safe following 'false reports' on social media

Irish Water says water being supplied on the Foynes/Shannon Estuary Public Water Supply is safe to consume,

Reporter:

David Hurley

05 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@llimerickleader.ie

Irish Water has move to allay concerns over the Foynes / Shannon Estuary public water supply.

The utility says it has been made aware of a false message in circulation on social media suggesting the water is not safe to drink or consume

"Irish Water would like to assure members of the community that the water being supplied to customers on the Foynes/Shannon Estuary Public Water Supply is safe to consume," said a spokesperson. 

"Due to a false and unofficial message being posted on social media and circulated in the area, Irish Water would like to advise that there is No Boil Water Notice in place for Foynes/Shannon Estuary public water supply," he added.

Commenting further, Irish Water Operations Lead for County Limerick, Duane O’Brien appealed to those behind the false alert to stop.

"I would ask that people stop sharing these incorrect messages as it is causing people to boil their water when it is not necessary to do so. Public health is Irish Water’s primary concern and putting a Boil Water Notice in place in consultation with the HSE is only done so when absolutely necessary. There is no requirement for this to be in place for the Foynes/Shannon Estuary Public Water Supply and we hope this official statement reassures the community.”

