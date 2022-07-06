Search

06 Jul 2022

Witnesses sought following road rage incident in Limerick

Witnesses sought following road rage incident in Limerick

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for information and witnesses following an apparent road rage incident in the city centre last week.

A middle-aged man sustained injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car which stopped at Parnell Street in broad daylight.

According to gardai, the victim was assaulted at around 5.45pm last Friday - July 1.

American Xander Schauffele lord of the Manor at JP McManus Pro-Am

"The man, in his fifties, was walking along Parnell Street when he decided to cross the street as he had the green man to cross safely. Suddenly a car, driven by another man, drove past him. The pedestrian was shocked and shouted at the driver. The driver then stopped the car, returned to the pedestrian and punched him into the right side of his face,"  said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The pedestrian was knocked to the ground by the force of the punch and the assailant then drove off in the direction of Wickham Street.

"Gardai are sure there must be some witnesses to this assault," said Sgt Leetch is urging anybody who was in the area and who saw anything to come forward.

Roxboro garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media