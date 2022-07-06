Witnesses sought following road rage incident in Limerick

Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for information and witnesses following an apparent road rage incident in the city centre last week.

A middle-aged man sustained injuries when he was struck by the driver of a car which stopped at Parnell Street in broad daylight.

According to gardai, the victim was assaulted at around 5.45pm last Friday - July 1.

"The man, in his fifties, was walking along Parnell Street when he decided to cross the street as he had the green man to cross safely. Suddenly a car, driven by another man, drove past him. The pedestrian was shocked and shouted at the driver. The driver then stopped the car, returned to the pedestrian and punched him into the right side of his face," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The pedestrian was knocked to the ground by the force of the punch and the assailant then drove off in the direction of Wickham Street.

"Gardai are sure there must be some witnesses to this assault," said Sgt Leetch is urging anybody who was in the area and who saw anything to come forward.

Roxboro garda station can be contacted at (061) 214340.