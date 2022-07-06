Search

06 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

06 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LARGELY dry with some sunny spells developing, and just a slight chance of a light shower. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.

WATCH: Developer issues update on €80m Limerick project

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A mild and humid night tonight. Most places will be dry, there'll be a little drizzle on north facing coasts. Lowest temperatures 13 or 14 degrees with moderate northwest winds.

Cloud at first tomorrow with sunny intervals developing during the afternoon and evening, the best of which will be in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, lowest in the northwest in light northwest breezes.

Overnight cloud will build from the northwest with outbreaks of light rain following towards morning. Lowest temperatures 11 or 12 degrees with light breezes.

Mostly dry and cloudy at first on Friday with outbreaks of light rain in the northwest dying away. Sunny spells and isolated light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light northerly breezes.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with light winds and sunny spells. Temperatures will reach the 22 to 24 degrees.

High pressure is expected to dominate our weather next week with largely dry and warm conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media