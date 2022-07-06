Gardai seize drugs and cash at Limerick house

GARDAI have seized over €143,000 in drugs and €32,900 in cash following an operation in Limerick.
One woman has been arrested in relation to the seizure which took place in Rhebogue on Tuesday, July 5.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit, searched a house in the Drominbeg area of Rhebogue.
During the course of this search €134,750 cocaine, €8,300 cannabis and €90 cannabis resin (analysis pending) along with €32,900 in cash was recovered.
A woman in her early 30s was arrested and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 for questioning, at Henry Street Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
