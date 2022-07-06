Search

06 Jul 2022

Operator of 'vital' Limerick bus routes confirms plan to suspend services

Operator of 'vital' Limerick bus routes confirms plan to suspend services

Dublin Coach says it will suspend the 307 and 308 services from this Friday

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

06 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

The private transport company which operates the 307 and 308 bus routes in Limerick city has confirmed it plans to suspend the services from this weekend.

The busy bus routes, which operate between the city centre and the Annacotty and Castletroy areas, will cease from close of business this Friday, July 8.

Dublin Coach, which confirmed the news via social media, declared that being excluded from the 20 percent Fares Reduction Scheme announced by Green Party Leader and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan combined with rising fuel costs are the reasons for the suspension. 

The company says it hopes to "resume when normal market conditions are restored" and that it regrets any inconvenience caused.

Mayor urges Limerick hurling supporters to 'go green' ahead of All-Ireland final

Reacting to the news, Labour Party Councillor for Limerick City East, Elena Secas commented: “Annacotty and other parts of Castletroy will be left completely without a bus service. Many people and students on Groody Road, as well as employees of Northern Trust and other businesses on Ballysimon Road rely on the bus service to get to work, university [and the] city centre.” 

She added that the areas served by the two routes are full of "young families, students and an increasing number of elderly people who deserve good public transport".

Cllr Secas said: “If we are serious about moving away from a car-dominated city we need a comprehensive public service to cater for this huge influx of population in Castletroy/Annacotty that is lacking any bus service."

Student Community and Engagement Liaison Officer for UL, Andrea La Touche says the Dublin Coach routes were a “vital service” for students in Castletroy and Annacotty.

“Given the housing crisis, a lot of our students are living further away from the college such as Annacotty and Monaleen where it would take them 45 minutes to an hour to walk to UL and given the weather and other factors we have some students who might not do that.” 

Ms La Touche believes that the suspension of the Dublin Coach bus services will have a negative impact on international students choosing UL.

Tributes paid to massive Limerick hurling fan who died while travelling to All-Ireland semi-final

Bus Éireann, which operates other routes in the city, is aware of the issue and it's understood it is looking at routes and scheduling with services they operate in the area.

However, this will not happen right away according to Fine Gael Cllr for Limerick City East Sarah Kiely:

“There was no real need from a competitive point of view for [Bus Éireann] to operate in the area but now there is a huge need for the bus routes to be reconfigured. They can’t just flick a switch and reroute buses, unions need to be consulted so this will take time but I am confident that something will be provided for the area,” she said.

“There are 17,000 students attending UL. Castletroy is the fastest growing suburb in the Mid-West with over 20,000 people recorded in the last census in the Castletroy area. We are trying to encourage people out of their cars and we are being told constantly that people need to start using public transport, this just goes against everything. That’s why it is very helpful for Bus Éireann to engage now and make sure that these people do get the service that they need,” Cllr Kiely added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media