In Pictures: 20 photos from the JP McManus Pro-Am that you may have missed

The organisers of the JP McManus Pro-Am have been heaped with praise following a sensational two days of golf at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.
Limerick Live was on location during the sold-out event which featured ten of the 11 top golfers in the World and a host of celebrities.
The winning professional was Xander Schauffele, who shot a two-under-par on Tuesday following a course record, 64, on Monday.
We have a special edition of the Limerick Leader️this week as we reflect on a magical three days. We look back on @LimerickCLG's victory at @CrokePark on Sunday and we have extensive reports and photos from the hugely-successful @JPProAm | In shops & online #onecountyonepaper pic.twitter.com/S3Ifusqpf0— Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) July 6, 2022
Around 40,000 people attended each of the two days and tens of millions of euro has been raised for charities in Limerick and across the Mid West.
The star-studded event has also provided a major economic boost to Adare and the wider area
