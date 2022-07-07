Limerick Weather: Thursday July 7, 2022

TODAY will start rather cloudy but sunny spells will develop as the day goes on. It will be dry apart from isolated light showers. Highest temperatures will range between 16 degrees in the west and 22 degrees in the east, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: A good deal of dry weather but cloudy with some rain at times, especially for the northwest. Warm and dry for most over the weekend, with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Largely dry with some clear spells. Generally overcast for the north and west with some patches of rain there. Light west to northwest breezes. Mild with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

FRIDAY: Dry in many areas with isolated showers, the northwest will receive some light rain. Good deal of cloud cover with better sunshine later in the day, most likely in the south. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast and coolest in the northwest. Light to moderate northwest breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with the odd spot of drizzle in the north or west overnight, but otherwise dry. Temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees, with light westerly winds.

SATURDAY: Largely dry with just well scattered showers in a mix of cloud and sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, warmest in the south and a little cooler in the far west and northwest with a light northwest breeze.

SUNDAY: Another mainly dry and warm day with just isolated showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, best values across Leinster and Munster with light westerly or variable breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Early days of next week are looking to bring a lot of dry weather with temperatures in the low, possibly mid, 20s. Somewhat cooler for the western and northwestern areas where it may be cloudier, with a chance of rain there on Tuesday.