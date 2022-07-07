CCTV to help gardai following theft from construction site near Limerick village

The incident happened on June 29 | FILE PHOTO
Gardai are investigating the theft of a powerful drill from a construction site close to a Limerick village.
The incident occurred shortly before 10pm on June 29 in the Murroe area.
"A lone male entered a site where a house is under construction and took a drill," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that gardai were able to establish the exact time of the offence as the owner has installed a CCTV system.
"This can assist in the investigation because the time of the theft is definite and other CCTV in the area could capture images
of vehicles or persons and lead to the identification of a suspect," she explained.
"Criminals do not want to be seen or heard, if you have CCTV installed in your home display signs like 'smile you are on camera” or 'you are being recorded' this can act as a deterrent to thieves," she added.
Gardai at Murroe are investigating the theft.
