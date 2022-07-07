BREAKING: Woman charged over major drugs and cash seizure in Limerick

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street
A WOMAN who was arrested earlier this week following a significant drugs and cash seizure in Limerick has been charged by investigating gardai.
The suspect, whose aged in her earlier 30s, will be brought before a sitting of Limerick District Court later this Thursday.
She was arrested on Tuesday after a property at Drominbeg, Rhebogue was searched by members of the divisional drugs unit under Operation Tara.
Drugs, worth an estimated €143,000 and €32,900 in cash was seized at the property.
Following her arrest, the woman was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry street garda station.
This morning, a garda spokesperson confirmed she has since charged in relation to the seizure.
Investigations ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.