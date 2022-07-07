‘Craft of love’ goes on display as River of Dreams exhibition opens in Limerick

THE 16th River of Dreams Quilt exhibition has opened at the Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street, Limerick.

Entry to the exhibition, which continues until next Tuesday, is free and there are one-hour free quilting and patchwork skills demonstrations from 1pm daily.

These are being given by local quilt teachers and on Saturday, there will be a children’s day with a demonstration on quilting with children.

The River of Dreams exhibition, which was officially launched by Cllr Michael Sheahan, is run by a small group of people who are passionate about quilting and who want to give local and national quilters the opportunity to exhibit their work and to see what other quilters are making.

The ethos of those behind the exhibition is one of inclusiveness and quilts of all sizes - from beginners to experienced quilters - are featured.

While the quilts are not judged, visitors to the exhibition are asked to vote for their favourite quilt and the quilter with the most votes will be rewarded with a nice big bundle of fat quarters kindly donated by Moda.