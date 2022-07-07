Search

07 Jul 2022

Limerick's Adare Manor thanks all involved in JP McManus Pro-Am

JP McManus pictured with Tiger Woods at Adare Manor | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

07 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MANAGEMENT at Limerick's Adare Manor have taken time out to thank everyone involved in this week's hugely-successful JP McManus Pro-Am.

Ten of the top 11 golfers in the World took to the fairways at the five-star golf resort this week, alongside plenty of celebrities for the invitational tournament.

In a post on social medial, Adare Manor published a picture of the Pro-Am host JP McManus, alongside the following message:

"As we close a chapter of a new piece of Adare Manor history, we are endlessly grateful for the generosity of time, support and giving from all those who shared this moment with us," it reads.

Tiger Woods spotted at seaside town popular with Limerick families

The star attraction over the two days was, of course, Tiger Woods, widely considered to be the greatest golfer of all time.

But there was plenty of other stardust, with one of those taking part, soccer legend John Terry responding to Adare Manor's Instagram post with three green heart emojis.

Around 80,000 spectator attended the sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am which has raised tens of millions of euro for charities in Limerick and across the Mid West.

