Limerick blogger Louise Cooney announces new literary podcast

LIMERICK blogger and creator Louise Cooney has announced the launch of a new literary podcast.

Louise Cooney's Open Book will be built around honest conversations about life and framed through the lens of a passion for reading.

The weekly series is being produced by GoLoud and will welcome some of Ireland and the UK's most well-known personalities to discuss life lessons and the escapism of reading.

The podcast will be a platform for writers as well as literature lovers and casual readers to delve into their inspirations and aspirations in long form, free flowing conversation with the host.

The first episode sees Louise joined in studio by author Louise O’Neill to chat about the Cork writer’s newest book Idol.

The podcast will be bookended by recurring segments like Good Books/Bad Books, a non-literature related discussion about anything and everything.

Listener’s Digest will give the audience a chance to help shape the sound of the podcast through emails, messages, and suggestions, and in a nod to the popular book club founded by Cooney during lockdown, the podcast will feature a Book Club Check-In.

Louise Cooney said: "I’m delighted to team up with GoLoud to make this podcast, I’m excited to bring the listener honest conversations about life and the stories that shape us.

"The lockdown helped reignite my love of reading. I started a virtual book club which blossomed.

"The beautiful thing about books is how differently we can all interpret them and how they can play such a special part depending on what stage of your life you read them in.

"I’m ready to explore these exciting conversations with our guests and listeners."

Episode 1 of Louise Cooney's Open Book is available now on the GoLoud app and on the GoLoud Player.