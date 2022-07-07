Search

08 Jul 2022

Limerick blogger Louise Cooney announces new literary podcast

Limerick blogger Louise Cooney announces new literary podcast

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK blogger and creator Louise Cooney has announced the launch of a new literary podcast. 

Louise Cooney's Open Book will be built around honest conversations about life and framed through the lens of a passion for reading.

The weekly series is being produced by GoLoud and will welcome some of Ireland and the UK's most well-known personalities to discuss life lessons and the escapism of reading. 

The podcast will be a platform for writers as well as literature lovers and casual readers to delve into their inspirations and aspirations in long form, free flowing conversation with the host.

The first episode sees Louise joined in studio by author Louise O’Neill to chat about the Cork writer’s newest book Idol. 

The podcast will be bookended by recurring segments like Good Books/Bad Books, a non-literature related discussion about anything and everything.

Limerick woman saves life of rugby fan in New Zealand thanks to quick action

Listener’s Digest will give the audience a chance to help shape the sound of the podcast through emails, messages, and suggestions, and in a nod to the popular book club founded by Cooney during lockdown, the podcast will feature a Book Club Check-In. 

Louise Cooney said: "I’m delighted to team up with GoLoud to make this podcast, I’m excited to bring the listener honest conversations about life and the stories that shape us.

"The lockdown helped reignite my love of reading. I started a virtual book club which blossomed.

"The beautiful thing about books is how differently we can all interpret them and how they can play such a special part depending on what stage of your life you read them in.

"I’m ready to explore these exciting conversations with our guests and listeners."

Episode 1 of Louise Cooney's Open Book is available now on the GoLoud app and on the GoLoud Player.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media