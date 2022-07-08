Search

08 Jul 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, July 8, 2022

DRY TO start today, with the morning largely cloudy. It will, however, become sunnier in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in Limerick climbing to as high as 21 degrees.

There will be a forgiving light north-westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mostly warm and dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Some rain at times though, especially towards the north and west.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with the odd spot of drizzle overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

Largely dry and sunny for Munster tomorrow. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with light northwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow night, largely clear in this part of the country, with temperatures going no lower than nine degrees celsius.

Sunday will again by mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest towards the south of the country. Isolated spots of rain or drizzle at times. A warm day with temperatures ranging from 20 to 24 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes.

Dry with mostly clear skies on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with generally light southerly winds.

The mercury could climb to 25 degrees as the new week kicks off, with warm, dry and sunny conditions expected in most areas.

Current projections show rain extending to most areas on Tuesday, but returning to mostly dry conditions for the middle of next week. Daytime temperatures remaining at or above average in most places.

