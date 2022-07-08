Limerick motorists warned of delays following collision

The incident occurred at the junction of O'Connell Street and Sarsfield Street
MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid Limerick city centre this Friday afternoon following a road traffic collision.
The incident, involving a taxi and a bus, occurred at around 1pm at O'Connell Street close to its junction with Sarsfield StreetStreet.
There are no reports of any serious injuries arising from the incident and the extent of the damage caused to the vehicles is unclear.
The collision has impacted traffic in the immediate area and significant delays have been reported across the city centre.
A number of bus services have been affected and passengers are being advised delays can be expected to advertised timetables.
Gardai have attended the scene of the collision and it is expected it will be cleared shortly.
