Only 20 minutes from Limerick city Gardenhill, Castleconnell boast two patio areas at different aspects of the garden
REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this modern extended five-bedroom bungalow, a beautifully presented home with all the right features for a wonderful family home.
The property is located just 2.8km from the historic village of Castleconnell and all its amenities.
The village of Castleconnell is a picturesque and tranquil riverside setting with a host of facilities available including children's playground, award winning restaurants, bars, coffee shops, hotels and stunning riverside walks just to name but a few.
The property is situated just 14.3 kilometres from Limerick city, only 10.8 kilometres from the University Of Limerick, 8.7km from Plassey National Technology Park and easy access to all of Limerick's strategically located road networks, particularly the M7.
Flooded with natural light and surrounded by a beautifully maintained 0.17 hectares / 0.42 Acre site, this is a perfect family home offering spacious accommodation (extending to 1540 square feet) and is ideal for those looking for countryside living with an easy commute to all necessary amenities.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Gardenhill, Castleconnell
Description: Five bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €300,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Chle Gough on 087 1255406
