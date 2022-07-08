Gardai investigate 'massive brawl' in Limerick pub

GARDAI are investigating after a "massive brawl" broke out in a pub in Limerick city.

One person who contacted Limerick Live in recent days said what happened was "bananas".

"They were up to about 10 young lads and a couple of girls involved in a small way. Punches were thrown, pool cues used, glasses thrown, stools broken and even a fire extinguisher sprayed on fellas. It was a massive brawl. It was madness, absolute madness. It went on for a good few minutes.

"I don't know what it was over or what sparked it but there was a serious falling out over something. The pub staff had a serious job clearing it all up afterwards, " they said.

"I'd be surprised if a couple of them weren't seriously hurt or at least taken to hospital. I'm surprised it hasn't made the news before now," they added. The fight occurred on Sunday evening, June 26.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are are investigating a public order incident that occurred at a licensed premises in Limerick on the date in question.

"No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.