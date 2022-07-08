Search

08 Jul 2022

Anger as 'truck-full' of rubbish is dumped over bridge in Limerick community

Anger as 'truck-full' of rubbish is dumped over bridge in Limerick community

Around 20 illegally dumped rubbish bags were discovered at O' Dwyer's Bridge, Grove Island, Corbally

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

08 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

RESIDENTS in one Limerick community were shocked and disgusted at the discovery of an “entire truck-full” of rubbish cleverly concealed behind a wall.

The council confirmed that around 20 bags of rubbish were collected and disposed of from the O’ Dwyer's Bridge area of Corbally on Wednesday, June 29.

Cllr Conor Sheehan described the act as “wanton vandalism” and is calling for zero-tolerance in “stamping out” a culture of littering and illegal dumping in Limerick.

“The amount of money spent by councils around the country is too much, with some spending up to €1m per year cleaning up messes like this,” he told Limerick Live.

Limerick council accused of 'greenwashing' as questions emerge over rubbish put in recycling bins

He said that local residents are both shocked and annoyed at the discovery of an “inordinate amount” of litter found in a single location, having recently completed a community clean-up. The local authority said that the location is not usually an area for illegal dumping.

The Labour representative, who lives in the local area, pointed to a legal loophole in the legislation whereby the local authority cannot use CCTV to prosecute those who litter illegally due to GDPR.

He referenced the government’s adoption of the Labour Party’s Circular Economy Bill which will provide a pathway for legislation allowing CCTV to be used for waste enforcement purposes.

“When people do this, we need to be able to prosecute them, convict them and fine them,” said Cllr Sheehan about the Bill, which is due to come into effect in the coming weeks.

He stressed that residents all do their best to keep the Corbally community as clean as possible.

When improperly disposed of, the bags draw vermin, and crows, causing the litter to scatter around the affected area, he added.

Cllr Sheehan has asked the council to seal off the gap to prevent any further illegal dumping of litter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media