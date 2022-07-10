Limerick Weather - Sunday, July 10, 2022

MOST of the cloud and mist will burn off to leave a dry, warm and mainly sunny day today. Temperatures could climb to as high as 25 degrees, in a light variable breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will dominate early in the week bringing mostly warm and dry weather with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, however a duller damper day on Tuesday will herald in slightly fresher conditions for the middle of the week.

Dry with clear spells early in tonight however some higher cloud will extend from the northwest through the night. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 to 16 degrees. Mist and hill fog will also return for a time in light southerly breezes.

Tomorrow, warm and dry with good spells of hazy sunshine. Cloudier conditions will increase from the northwest later. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, or locally warmer, in mostly light southerly breezes.

Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain, mostly in the north and west tomorrow night. But it will stay warm and muggy through the small hours with temperatures not falling below 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Tuesday, there'll be morning cloud with patchy rain and drizzle, although accumulations will be small generally. During the afternoon, sunny spells will spread from the northwest as it turns a bit fresher across the north and west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

Long clear spells will develop on Tuesday night with just the slight chance of some light showers in the northwest. It will be a fresher night than previous with lows of 10 to 13 degrees generally in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells on Wednesday with the chance of a few showers. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

As we head for next weekend, it will mostly stay quite mild and settled, with some sunny spells.