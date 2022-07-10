Focus swings to cows from birdies and eagles at Limerick farm

THE WORLD’S best golfers may have been in Adare last Monday and Tuesday but just up the road some of the finest cattle anywhere went on display - just 48 hours later.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day took place at the Frawley family farm in Ballytigue, Bruree with Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley and their children Séan, Laura, Conor and Áine kindly hosting it.

Attendees were able to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the renowned Ballytigue Herd. Key cow families were represented in the teams of cows for the Inter-Club, Macra and Open Stock Judging.

A Ballytigue celebration was held in association with the open day with choice offerings of young stock from top breeding lines. The sale was conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

A free event, the IHFA Open Day is farm family friendly day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, young stock sale and much more.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Ballytigue herd. Having married in 2001 Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley took over the running of what was until then a beef unit.

They registered the Ballytigue prefix and assembled a herd consisting of 35 heifers. Milk production commenced in 2002.

The legacy of these heifers that laid the foundation is still very much pronounced in the herd today with the breeding lines continuing to perform generation upon generation.

On the occasion of the herd’s Emerald anniversary the Frawley family had the prestigious honour of hosting the IHFA National Open Day 2022.