Skillnet supports hundreds of Limerick business owners - report

MORE THAN 943 Limerick company owners have been supported by a government-backed development programme, a new report has revealed.

Skillnet Ireland which is responsible for advancing the competitiveness, productivity and innovation of Irish businesses, has revealed that some 3,618 people took part in its programmes in Limerick in 2021.

Brendan McGinty, chair, Skillnet Ireland, added: “2021 was another excellent year for Skillnet Ireland amidst a climate of change and challenge. We are pleased to have been able to increase our support to businesses and workers, both in helping them navigate the immediate challenges a second year of the pandemic brought about and in preparing them for the future with initiatives focused on boosting the digital agenda, the SME sector, and climate action. We have also increased our focus on nurturing talent for FDI firms, which is vital in attracting and retaining investment in Ireland.”

Paul Healy, Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland said: “In 2021, Skillnet Ireland supported a record number of businesses – more than 22,500 nationwide. Our investment in talent development was also significant, growing by more than 17% to €60.2 million – 37% of which was invested by companies, demonstrating real belief from the business community in the value and impact of skills development. Talent has and will continue to play a fundamental role in Ireland’s economic development, and our goal is to increase the number of businesses supported by Skillnet Ireland to 30,000 annually by 2025.”