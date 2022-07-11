Huntsfield is a well proportioned spacious property close to all local amenities
THIS well-proportioned spacious property is situated in the much sought after Huntsfield development in Dooradoyle.
Huntsfield is in a super location and is close to the Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick, Raheen Business Park with excellent national and secondary schools nearby.
There is also easy access to the M7/M20 motorway.
Number 2 Huntsfield Avenue is situated in a quiet residential avenue and the accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway with guest WC, two reception rooms, and open plan kitchen/dining room, four bedrooms (one en suite) and a main bathroom. There is an enclosed garden to rear with a patio area and large garden shed.
This property would make an ideal home or investment property and viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCELocation: 2 Huntsfield Avenue, Dooradoyle
